Bahamas: Police investigate alleged sexual assault near new Providence Beach; suspect in custody

Police say they are examining the crime scene and the vehicle for evidence as the investigation into the alleged assault continues.

Bahamas: The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is investigating an incident of sexual assault that occurred on Thursday morning, November 27, 2025. It took place near the beach in the western New Providence.

According to police reports, officers from the Western Police Station were on a routine patrol around 3:30 am, when they saw a vehicle parked near the beach. Two people - one male and one female, were sitting in the car. The police officers approached the vehicle and asked the individuals to step out. After getting out of the car, the woman allegedly reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The police soon arrested a 48-year-old man and took him to the station. The woman was taken to the hospital for physical and mental care. The man was also taken to the hospital for a medical check before he was taken to the Criminal Investigation Division for questioning.

The suspect did not admit to what the woman said, stating that she was wrongly accusing him. Police are still investigating the case and looking for evidence at the crime scene. They are also analyzing the car for any verification of the victim’s claims.

For now, the identities of both the individuals' are being kept anonymous to protect the safety of the victim and not compromise any investigations.

The community has divided into two groups over this incident, with one group supporting the woman and urging the police to take greater action.

One of the locals said on Facebook, “If the woman and man were 2 legal adults, irrespective of marital status, which is irrelevant they could have been cautioned by the police and told to exit the spot. There would have been absolutely zero cause for the woman to claim sexual assault in such an instance.”

The second group is skeptical of the accusations and is waiting for more proof to confirm it. Another local wrote, “Assaulted because she got caught eh. Let’s hope it ain’t so.”