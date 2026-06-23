Infrastructure upgrades to begin at Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

Planned works include relocating key offices, repairing leaks and upgrading patient facilities, as authorities aim to improve accessibility, safety and the overall quality of care at Dominica’s main hospital.

Roseau: The Dominica-China Friendship Hospital is set to undergo major renovations as the government moves to improve patient care, accessibility and overall healthcare services.

Minister of Health, Wellness and Social Services, Cassanni Laville announced that the planned upgrades are designed to improve convenience for patients and visitors. It would help in strengthening the hospital’s resilience while improving the quality of healthcare services.

Firstly, the hospital authority scheduled the relocation of the hospital’s administrative offices closer to the main entrance. Then the cashier’s office will also be moved to increase accessibility for patients and visitors by reducing the distance they have to travel to access essential healthcare services.

The programme will also aim to address other infrastructural challenges identified at the hospital. Areas of the hospital that experience leakage issues during heavy rainfall will undergo repairs to improve the facility’s resilience and protect patients, staff, and equipment from any possible damage caused by weather conditions.

Additionally, bathroom facilities within the patient’s rooms will be renovated to improve drainage, functionality, and hygiene standards.

Health minister Laville said that the government is continuously working towards improving healthcare services to make them safe, comfortable and efficient for patients. He stressed that the improvements are not only to enhance the physical condition of the facility but also to upgrade the overall experience of the people seeking medical care.

In December 2025, the hospital received a donation of medical and diagnostic equipment from the Government of the People’s Republic of China. These supplies included patient monitors, ultrasound machines, microsurgical units and electrocardiographs. The Guangzhou Medical University Overseas Medical Training Center was officially inaugurated during the ceremony. This resulted in expanding opportunities for clinical training and professional development of Dominican healthcare workers.

Reportedly, the seven-member Chinese Medical Team that is currently serving in Dominica is supporting healthcare services across several specialities as they provide training to local healthcare professionals through the overseas training centre. The initiative is a part of the ongoing health cooperation between Dominica and China that focuses on strengthening medical services and improving local healthcare capacity.

The upcoming infrastructure advancements are the latest phase of upgrades at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital as health officials continue to make efforts to modernise the country’s principal healthcare facility.