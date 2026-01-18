WINAir Launches First-Ever Direct Flights Between St. Kitts and Barbados

WINAir will operate three weekly flights between Barbados and St Kitts & Nevis on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, strengthening regional links and boosting travel, business, and tourism.

St Kitts and Nevis: WINAir launched direct flights between St Kitts and Nevis and Barbados, marking inaugural service for both the countries. The airline has increased its service across the Caribbean and bridged the gap between the countries through flight operations.

As per the route, WINAir will operate three weekly flights between Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It is aimed at strengthening links between Barbados and the North Eastern Caribbean, opening new opportunities for travel, business and tourism across the region.

Both the countries have welcomed the officials of the airline with a warm welcome and greetings. St Kitts and Nevis hosted an event to welcome the passengers and showcased their natural offerings with dance performances and music.

The route is aimed at strengthening connectivity between the northern and southern Caribbean, which aims to enhance the role of Barbados and connect it with other hubs in the region.

According to WINAir, they are looking forward to working closely with two destinations to ensure the smooth services for the travellers from across the globe. The schedule also aligns with WINAir’s interline partner Royal Dutch Airlines KLM which is operating on the region for the route between Amsterdam-Barbados and Guyana.

With this route the airline will connect four destinations to its regional network, further expanding their fleet to the Caribbean market. Notably, WINAir consists of the routes for flight service into 18 destinations that are operated by a nine aircraft fleet. It also consists of twin otters and four ATR-42s.

The aim is to foster closer ties between the Leeward and Windward Islands, as it will further streamline the operations and enhance regional travel.