Trinidad: Teenager killed, three injured in fatal car crash

A teenager was killed and three others injured after an early morning crash in Port of Spain, leaving families and colleagues in shock.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic road accident took place in Port of Spain during the early hours of Wednesday, September 3, 2025, which claimed the life of a teenager and left three others injured. The car crash was described as fatal by the local authorities.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Henry Street and Park Street. It involved a black Honda Vezel with license plate PEH 7749 which was in an accident with a red, white and black Higer bus, with registration HED 3495.

According to police reports, the Honda Vezel was driven by 25-year old Che Ferraz from San Fernando, when he was hit on the right side by a bus while heading east along Park Street. The impact caused the Vezel’s loss of control, as it moved into a traffic light and a utility pole and overturned before landing on the pavement.

The vehicle’s passengers, identified as Maria Beckles, Abron Ramroop, Jibreel Dennis, and Lysanne Julien were freed from the vehicle by the Fire Service personnel. Emergency health services were called at the scene as they were rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, along with Ferraz.

Unfortunately, 19-year old Lysanne Julien was pronounced dead at around 5:00 a.m. The other passengers were also injured during the crash. Ramroop and Dennis are in critical condition, while Ferraz and Beckles were attended to for minor injuries.

Investigations and statement by Island Beer

The scene is being checked by the crime scene investigators. Both the vehicles were photographed and seized. The Honda Vezel was taken to the Central Police Station, but the bus is at the PTSC compound for investigation. Investigations are being led by Cpl. Francis.

After some time, Island Beer, the employer of some of those involved, confirmed in a statement that three of its staff members and a friend were involved in the crash.

“We regret to inform you that the accident which took place on the morning of September 3rd 2025 in Port of Spain involved 3 of our staff members and a friend. As such we are closed today. Our deepest condolences to the family of our departed team member and all affected by this incident. We thank you for your understanding,” the statement read.