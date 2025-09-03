Belize: 21-year-old woman charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting of uncle

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, August 31, after an argument between 37-year-old Dalia Vellos and Wilson Hernandez, police said.

Belize: In a shocking development, 21-year-old Christly Guzman has been charged with manslaughter of her uncle in Belize after he allegedly shot her uncle. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Wilson Hernandez. Guzman is alleged to have been the shooter in a Sunday morning incident during a domestic disturbance at Egoli Estate in the City of Belmopan.

The fatal shooting incident occurred on Sunday, August 31, following an argument between Guzman's aunt, 37-year-old Dalia Vellos, and Wilson Hernandez. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from cheating allegations after Vellos returned home at 5:00 a.m. following a night out.

According to Guzman, the argument escalated after Hernandez discovered a box of condoms in Dalia Vellos' purse, with one condom missing and only a wrapper remaining. The dispute reportedly turned violent when Guzman allegedly took a gun belonging to Vellos and shot Hernandez.

Wilson Hernandez, a Belmopan resident, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the shooting. Consequently, police formally arrested 21-year-old Christy Guzman, Hernandez's niece and a Belizean domestic worker from Belmopan City, on Tuesday, September 2, charging her with manslaughter.

The shocking death of the well-known businessman Wilson Hernandez has continued to stir outrage across the capital, with questions of accountability dominating public debate.

Police have charged 21-year-old Christy Guzman, Hernandez’s niece, with manslaughter after she allegedly fired the fatal shot during a heated domestic dispute on Sunday. But disturbing reports suggest Guzman may not have acted alone with claims indicating that her aunt handed her the loaded firearm in the middle of the argument.

The question now arise of who truly bears the responsibility of Hernandez’s death as everyone who enables or aids in a crime is also a culprit and is equally responsible for the crime committed. And Vellos handing the loaded gun to an already angry young woman can be registered as aiding in the crime.

The community has called for a deeper investigation into the manslaughter, suggesting that ignoring the aunt's role in Hernandez’s death should not be so. As of now both the niece and the common law wife have registered that the killing was done in self defense.