HC Gurdip Dev Bath extends birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi

St Kitts and Nevis: High Commissioner of St Kitts and Nevisn to India, H.E. Gurdip Dev Bath extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He lauded PM Modi’s leadership which has elevated India’s role on the global stage and enhanced diplomatic ties with the Caribbean region as a whole.

While wishing for his good health, the High Commissioner added that his leadership has brought positive changes in the lives of the citizens of India. He praised his tireless hard work, perseverance and foresight in taking India on the path of growth and development.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis, I extend sincere birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.” HC also extended gratitude for his service to world leadership and assistance to the Caribbean region and St Kitts and Nevis during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HC Bath expressed that his positive leadership has enhanced the lives of the citizens of India, elevating the growth on the global stage. "Your leadership, bringing positive changes in the lives of your countrymen through tireless hard work, perseverance and foresight, continues to inspire and elevate India's role on the global stage," he added.

Notably, the government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi provided great assistance in terms of vaccines and other food products during the COVID-19 pandemic to small island nations of the Caribbean.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Caribbean region for the second India-CARICOM summit which was held in Guyana. The visit aims to strengthen the ties between India and the region, aiming to foster connections through diplomatic talks and other shared goals.

Dev Bath wished him continued good health, happiness, and success as he leads their nation with vision and dedication. He said that his leadership has inspired others to lead the nation.