Guyanese Singer Amrita Naraine enters Guinness World Records

A world record was set for the most nationalities contributing vocals to a single song, initiated by Frequency School at Davos 2025 during the World Economic Forum.

Guyana: Amrita Naraine, a singing enthusiast from Guyana has created history as she etches her name in the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. Naraine created this world record along with 195 other women across the world as they participated in a groundbreaking global music project titled ‘195’.

The record was set as the “Most nationalities to contribute their vocals to a Musical Recording (Single Song)." This historic song and the initiative were an idea by the Frequency School event in Davos, Switzerland on January 20, 2025, during the World Economic Forum.

The song 195 brought together one woman from every country in the world for a common performance set across a sound frequency of 528Hz. The song served as a global anthem of peace, diversity and collective resonance among women from the world and pushing them towards a more inclusive and gender equal future.

In response to this historic achievement Naraine highlighted that it was a personal honour and a professional alignment with her vision towards creative expression, supported by technology to bring people closer together.

The Frequency School emphasize on the achievement

The Frequency school also shared a social media post, highlighting this achievement. They cited their excitement in announcing that they broke the Guinness World Record.

“Our record-breaking “195” is the first song in history featuring women from all of the world’s 195 countries and using the 528 Hz ‘Love’ sound healing frequency,” the school authorities wrote.

They further emphasized that the song comprises sounds of birds and the heartbeat as instrumental elements.

“One woman in every one of the world’s 195 countries recognized by the United Nations said one word: “EQUALITY” in her national language or native tongue and submitted her voice and video recording,” the frequency school further added while shedding light on their achievement.

This marks a historic achievement for Amrita in her musical career as the recognition serves as a major boost in solidifying herself as a prominent figure in the Guyanese musical industry.