Guyana: Man killed in Georgetown after argument

Police recovered a suspected .32 spent shell and a leather holster near the scene, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the circumstances.

Guyana: A man was shot dead after an argument in Georgetown on early Sunday morning, 26th April, 2026. The shooting incident happened along the North Road between Alexander and Camp Streets.

The man shot dead has not yet been identified, the witnesses said that the man had deadlocks. As per the officials, the incident occurred at approximately 07:45 am.

According to the reports, the now dead man was standing in front of a bar in the area when he got involved in an argument with another man, who was allegedly armed with a pistol.

The argument intensified when the suspect hit the victim. The suspect reportedly hit the victim with several blows on the head before a loud explosion was heard. It was discovered that a gun was shot by the suspect. Later, the assailant fled away from the scene leaving the victim lying motionless on the roadway.

After the gunshot was fired the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’s) were called at the location. The medical team responded quickly but unfortunately the man was declared dead on the scene after the examination was done by the medical practitioners.

Later, the police officials began investigations and recovered one suspected .32 spent shell along with a brown leather holster near the body. All the CCTV cameras in the area were reviewed by the police officials in order to find out what had happened. These footage from the CCTV camera are expected to help in ongoing efforts to find out the circumstances surrounding the killing.

For further investigation the body has been transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Here, the body will go through a post-mortem examination and identification process.

Till now, no arrests have been made by the police officials and further investigations are going on.