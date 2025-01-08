Sam Altman’s family claims his sister is battling Mental Health Issues amid sexual assault allegations

Sam Altman, the CEO and his family released an official statement which was shared by him on his Twitter account.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI has been put under question, as his sister has accused him of sexual abuse. Despite the allegations made over him, the CEO has been actively supported by his family including his mother and brother, who claims that Annie is suffering from Mental Health issues and the claims made by her are ‘False’.

Sam Altman, the CEO and his family released an official statement which was shared by him on his Twitter account. While sharing the post, he wrote, “My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me.”

According to the statement shared by the family, they said that they are concerned about Annie’s well-being, while citing that caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult.

“Over the years, we have tried in many ways to support Annie and help her find stability, following professional advice on how to be supportive without enabling harmful behaviors. To give sense of our efforts, we have given her monthly financial support, directly paid her bills, covered her rent, helped her find employment opportunities, attempted to get her medical help,” the statement further read.

Sam Altman also revealed that they had tried to offer her sister a house through a trust, so that she could have a secure place to live, and do not sell it immediately. He added that Annie also receives monthly financial support to help her with her expenses. Altman said that he will continue to provide this support for the rest of her life.

The OpenAI CEO, further claimed that Annie has also accused many other members of the family of improperly withholding their father’s 401k funds, hacking Wi-Fi, and shadow banning her from various sites including Chat GPT, Twitter, and more.

“The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child (She has also claimed instances of sexual abuse from others). Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18,” the statement read further.

Sam Altman, while ending the statement said that the allegations are “Utterly Untrue” and have caused immense pain to the entire family.

Controversial background of Sam Altman

Notably, this is not the first time Altman has entered a controversy. Back in 2023, he was fired out of OpenAI as the board of Governers noted that he was not ‘Candid’ in his conversations. This made them question his responsibilities as they did not feel confident in his abilities. However, Sam Altman was then hired again by the board after a 13 day of resignation period.

This is also to be noted that Sam Altman is ‘gay’ and not straight, and married to his longtime partner, Oliver Mulherin in a secret ceremony. The event took place near a seashore with no more than a dozen guests, under the beautiful shadow of long Palm Trees.

Considering this fact, several users on social media started questioning the authenticity of the allegations made over the CEO, as they call that “Why Altman will abuse his sister when he is not interested in girls.”

A user named Elizabeth Murphy wrote, “I think something is fishy here, he married a guy last year meaning he is gay and not interested in girls. So, why will he abuse girls, it doesn't seem right, there would be something else, I am sure.”