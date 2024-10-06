Nevis Tourism Authority announces Weekly Events to Promote Unity and Wellness

The planned events include several visits to restaurants and fun activities to enrich the cultural experience and create a supportive environment.

Nevis: The Nevis Tourism Authority has announced weekly events from 6th to 12th October, which will focus on promoting inclusivity and unity across the island.

The planned events include several visits to restaurants and fun activities to enrich the cultural experience and create a supportive environment. The weekly events will start with a wellness meditation at Paradise Beach and will end with a Mental health Awareness Walk.

These weekly events help foster a harmonious environment and ultimately create enhanced community spirit among the citizens through better communication and connection opportunities. The weekly events will focus on creating a healthier environment, through the addition of Awareness walks, yoga sessions, Mental Health promotions, and more.

SUNDAY, 6th OCTOBER

· Wellness Meditation at Paradise Beach at 10 am & Aqua-Aerobics with noodles at Hamilton Spa Pod at 1 pm. Contact- 869-663-5446

· The Cabanas at Lime Sunday Brunch 11 am-2 pm. Contact- 869 469-1146

· Metisse Catering Sunday poolside Brunch: 12-2 pm (min. 2 days' advance reservation and menu selection). Contact- 869-667-2376

· Sushi at Four Seasons Dine-In and Take Away (Order by Phone: 869 469-6002 Orders Taken Between 11 am-4 pm Pick-Up from 4 pm to 9 pm)

· Sunset Steel Pan & Dinner at DRIFT, Newcastle 6 pm. Contact- 869-469-2777.

· 5 Trees Bar & Lounge at SG Presidential party night until 11 pm. Contact- 869-669-5353

MONDAY 7th OCTOBER

· Charlestown Art Gallery (Monday - Thursday, 9 am-1 pm)

· Ice Cream Shack at LIME Beach Bar (Monday-Sunday 11am-Sunset at Pinneys Beach)

· The Cabanas at Lime, Pinneys Beach is open for Lunch Daily and Dinner on Friday Nights, Contact- 869-662-9620

· DRIFT is open daily for Lunch and Dinner (11:30 am-3 pm & 5:30 pm-8:30 pm with Steel Pan Fridays and Sundays. Contact- 869-469-2777)

· Bananas Returns is open Monday-Friday for Lunch & Dinner. Contact- 869-469-1891

TUESDAY 8th OCTOBER

· Around The Garden Tour at Cades Bay. Contact- 869-469-7550

· Live Music at Qualie Beach Resort, 7 pm. Contact- 869-469-9735

WEDNESDAY 9th OCTOBER

· Wellness Classes Qigong/Yoga Class 9am at Jessups House. Contact- 869-663-5446

· West Indian Buffet at Hermitage Inn 7 pm. Contact- 869-469-3477

· Karaoke Night at H & M Seafood Restaurant, Cotton Ground 8 pm. Contact- 869-469-1144

THURSDAY 10th OCTOBER

· World Mental Health Day Wear Green to Support Le Scale Open Lunch & Dinner Thursday Friday Saturday & Sunday 12 pm-9 pm Prix Fixe Menu from 5-9 pm. Contact- 869-469-8230

· We're Open Kaiso Bar and Lounge Thursday to Saturday 4 pm-10:30 pm. Contact- 869-469-0949 869-668-9445

FRIDAY 11th OCTOBER

· Wellness Classes with Myra Qigong/Yoga Class at 9 am at Jessups Garick Pasture. Contact- 869-663-5446.

· Around The Garden Tour at Cades Bay. Contact- 869-469-7550

· Island Favourite Water Department BBQ Pump Rd at 5 pm

· Cold Beer Meels Hot Entertainment Gharlic Live at Nevis Peak Brewery Pub & Trattoria 7 pm-10 pm. Contact- 869-469-2222

· Friday Night Pizza at Hermitage Plantation Inn. Contact- 869-469-3477

· Sunset Steel Pan & Dinner at DRIFT, Newcastle at 6 pm. Contact- 869-469-2777

· Karaoke Night at Dew Drops, Westbury, 7 pm. Contact- 869-469-5088-869-668-1770

· Karaoke Night at Elite Sports Bar & Grill. Craddock Road 7:30 pm. Contact- 869-763-7019

SATURDAY 12th OCTOBER

· The Mental Health Awareness Walk starts at 5:45 am at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

· Wellness Classes with Myra ZUMBA Classes at Mount Nevis at 11 am. Contact- 869-663-5446

· Island Buzz Tours Sea Scooter Snorkelling on Saturday & Sunday 3 pm-5 pm at Pinneys Beach Reservation Only. Contact- 869-665-2039.

· Gharlic Performs at Bananas. Contact- 869-469-1891