BREAKING: One injured after explosion at hotel in Grenada  

Police say the matter is still under active investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Grenada: Reports are coming that one person was left injured following an explosion at a hotel in south of the island.

While no further details were released by the authorities, the incident remains under investigation. The Grenada Police force and related authorities are expected to release more information and shed light on the incident as the preliminary investigation on the cause of the blast becomes available.

Keep coming back for more updates on this developing story.