Construction for Hospital By-Pass Road ends in Grenada

Grenada: The construction of the Hospital By-Pass Road which started construction before the passage of Hurricane Beryl has now been completed. The road which earlier lacked safety and maintenance has now been upgraded to provide a smoother commute for travellers.

Under this project the construction work included the addition of a new cross culvert will be built where the road will connect the hospital exit road. This will enhance the connectivity of the hospital and help the patients visit without any difficulty.

The Ministry of Local Affairs of Carriacou and Petite Martinique advised that motorists should exercise caution as they approach the area. This redevelopment of the road will be of great use to the residents as it will help them to commute better throughout the localities.

The construction of this road was initiated early to Hurricane Beryl, however, it stopped for a short duration due to the Category 5 disaster. The hurricane was a potential disaster that drove the island nation of Carriacou and Petite Martinique to widespread damage.

The island nation following the damage from Beryl has notably implemented several initiatives to recover from the damage. The government has led housing construction efforts throughout the island nation.

These projects are led to provide the citizens with a better housing facility that withstands inclement weather conditions and promotes longevity. These housing initiatives are led in different parts of the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Hurricane Beryl notably damaged the island nation drastically, leaving several people homeless. This ultimately led the authorities to construct houses for residents to accommodate them. Approximately 50 houses are already being constructed under this initiative.

Apart from this, the Trinidadian authorities also contributed to the recovery of the nation in terms of housing as they allocated approximately 27 prefab houses. The foundation work for these housing projects is currently underway and the material from Trinidad has also been dispatched and will be assembled at the construction site for installation.