LIAT 2020 set to launch new route of St Vincent on October 4 at US $99

Following its return to the skies in August 2024, LIAT 2020 has landed at several Caribbean destinations with its inaugural flight and announced the direct service from Antigua.

Caribbean: LIAT 2020 is all set to land in St Vincent and the Grenadines with its inaugural flight on October 4, 2024. Under the theme- "Touch Down in Paradise,” the airline has once again offered a discount on its maiden service and noted that the flight will be operated from SVG to six other Caribbean destinations at the rates starting as low as US $99 inclusive of all taxes.

Following its return to the skies in August 2024, LIAT 2020 has landed at several Caribbean destinations with its inaugural flight and announced the direct service from Antigua.

Now, St Vincent and the Grenadines will mark the arrival of the inaugural flight and feature direct service to the Caribbean islands. It will operate flights from St Vincent to Grenada, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda.

The special offers and discounts have been announced by the airline for the roundtrip of the travellers. The booking for the travellers opened on October 1, 2024, and will run through October 30, 2024. By booking flights during this period, travellers will be able to travel from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

LIAT 2020 started its commercial operations in August 2024 in collaboration with Nigerian based company- AirPeace after the closure of the LIAT 1974. The new airline started its operation with a fleet of seven aircraft and offered three flights per week between Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia and Barbados.

AirPeace invested close to US$65 million in the airline and secured high stakes, while the government had invested US$20 million. According to the reports, the flight service is also being lauded by the passengers due to the seamless travelling and onboards snacks and drinks that are served complimentary.

Recently, the flight landed with its inaugural flight in Grenada and started its direct service from Antigua and Barbuda. Now, the airline has been looking for ways of enhancing their footprints across the Caribbean by launching a service to the island nation.