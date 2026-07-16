Fortinet Report: Jamaica hit by 5.4 million cyberattack attempts in 2026

Fortinet's latest threat report found that Jamaica recorded 5.4 million cyberattack attempts in the first half of 2026, as cybercriminals increasingly use artificial intelligence and automation to target vulnerable systems.

Jamaica: AI-driven threats have fuelled 5.4 million cyberattacks in the first half of 2026. Fortinet, the global cybersecurity company that drives the convergence of networking and security released findings from its latest FortiGuard Threat Landscape Report on Tuesday. The findings revealed that Jamaica recorded 46.7 million attempted cyberattacks during 2025 and 5.4 million threats in the first half of 2026.

The report also found that Jamaica recorded seven million active scanning attempts during 2025. Two million attempts were recorded during the first quarter of 2026.

According to Fortinet, cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence and automation to identify vulnerable and weak systems to attack them. The dark web is also continuing to fuel cyber crime by making complex attack tools more widely accessible.

Fortnite noted that despite this increasingly complex threat environment, Jamaica has made significant progress in the way cybersecurity is viewed and prioritised.

Fortnite said that a few years ago, many organisations approached cybersecurity reactively, often strengthening defences only when an incident occurred. Now this mindset has shifted as both the government and the private sector organisations are increasingly recognising cybersecurity as a strategic business priority.

Cybersecurity in Jamaica has changed dramatically, organisations have moved beyond asking whether they should invest in cybersecurity to understanding why it must be embedded into business strategy from day one.

Security is no longer simply an IT expense, it is a business enabler that protects the operations, customer trust, and long-term growth. When security is built into an organisation’s operations from the outset, businesses are far better positioned to minimise the impact of an attack and maintain continuity when threats arise, Emmanuel Oscar, who is a senior engineering manager for Fortinet English Caribbean said.

He said that while organisations are focusing on upfront investment that is required to strengthen cybersecurity, they must also consider the far greater financial and operational consequences of a successful cyberattack.