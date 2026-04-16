Former Miss World Lisa Hanna enters beauty market with skincare brand

The collection is now available to consumers in New York.

Former Jamaican parliamentarian and Miss World 1993 Lisa Hanna has launched her luxury skincare brand, aimed at changing the perception of the society towards ageing.

She has introduced a seven product skincare collection built around her philosophy of “aging intelligently”. The products are now available to the consumers at the Spa by Equinox Hotels in New York.

According to Lisa Hanna, her brand reflects the idea that aging defines growth and experience. Hanna also does not believe in promoting anti-aging as a battle. She said “People are often told to fight aging or reverse it, but I believe you’re not less with time — you’re more”.

The skincare products are made using special technology, the quantum ReCp, which features blend of lipids, vitamin C, and matrikin peptides. The formula is designed to improve hydration and texture, that also supports skin regeneration.

Products in the range include:

Hydra Dew Elixir

Advanced Balance Cleanser

Fade Balm for dark spots

The Serum, designed to refine texture and boost hydration

The Moisture Crème

A shimmering face and body oil

The price range of the collection starts at approximately US$50 for entry level product to US$130 for the premium serum.

Lisa Hanna said she has confidence in her brand that it can compete with global brands. She stated that within its first year the Lisa Hanna Beauty could generate more than US$1 million in sales.

Before her career into beauty she had a diverse career path in politics which spanned 18 years. At the age of 18 she won the title of Miss World in 1993 and became a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme in the same year.

Moreover, currently she operates the Lisa Hanna Foundation, which focuses on providing support to Jamaica through initiatives such as mental health, housing support and education. Hanna mentioned that the five percent of profits from the beauty line will go in supporting the foundation’s work.

Lisa Hanna also shared her future plans for her Beauty Line is to expand the line with additional products, including a vitamin-rich lip treatment, including a body and face exfoliant. She said the additional products are expected to launch within the next year.