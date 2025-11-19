Dominica: 22 new families receive keys to climate-resilient homes 

Roseau, Dominica: 22 new families have received keys to their newly built climate-resilient homes under the Housing Recovery Project on November 17, 2025. A 2-bedroom home has been given to the beneficiaries who lost their houses due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

During the ceremony, Member of Parliament of Petite Savana, Jullan Defoe described the new homes as a blessing to the recipients. He said, “Receiving a home in these times and the quality of home which I’ve seen that have been constructed is a tremendous blessing and with the great humility here I know all of the beneficiaries who are here.”

He further noted that these people are very dear to him on a daily basis and he knew what this house meant to them. “I know what it took for us to actually have these homes because you would have noticed they would be on the last end of the project.”

Member of Parliament for Roseau Constituency, Shakira Lockhart who spoke on behalf of the Minister for Housing, Melissa Skerrit said that these homes are another step in the government's goal of building a climate resilient nation.

“Our commitment to improving the living conditions of every Dominican is rooted in the vision of our prime minister Dominica becoming the first climate resilient nation in the world. Every month we slow progress. The evidence grows. The 5,000 modern resilient homes we committed to are steadily becoming a reality with 3,000 now in sight.”

She further emphasized that this is political talk, this is not a slogan, this commitment was born out of necessity.

Acting Prime Minister Dr Irving McIntrye stated that the government is proud of the progress that they have made in improving the lives of citizens. He said that the ceremony is a celebration of dignity restored, anxiety lifted and opportunities renewed.

“It represents the fulfillment of promises made following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. It symbolizes the continuity of a government that keeps its word, remains focused on its mission and is guided by a clear vision of resilience and security for every Dominican,“ said the minister.

He further noted that when they speak about development in this country, they are not speaking about abstract concepts. They are talking about families having a safe place to sleep at night. They are talking about mothers no longer worrying about the strength of their roofs or the stability of their walls.

Minister McIntrye mentioned that they are talking about children able to study, elders able to live peacefully and individuals able to focus on their goals because their basic need for safe shelter has been met.

He added that the housing recovery project ensured that the people of Dominica could rebuild after Hurricane Maria. “Although the project officially concluded earlier this year, the result of that investment continues to be realized as we see today.”

Minister McIntrye added that these 22 homes form part of the thousands of housing interventions delivered by the administration over the past several years. They represent thoughtful planning, responsible governance, and strategic investment in the well-being of the citizens.

He emphasized that the government of Dominica is not easing up on its housing agenda. “As you have seen, this is not a one-off intervention, this is a sustained method, and deliberate programme.”

Notably, the government of Dominica is all set to hand over another 69 sets of homes to beneficiaries on November 20, 2025.