Two passengers accused of molesting 14-year-old at Royal Caribbean Cruise

The authorities have arrested two passengers of the Royal Caribbean Cruise ship after they were accused of molesting a 14-year-old boy aboard the ship bound for Miami. The incident took place on Friday last week, and the two accused have now been charged with multiple crimes including lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the age of 12 to 16.

According to reports, both the men are identified to be of Mexican nationality with one named Jose Prudencio Diaz aged 36 and the other as Daniel Mondragon Leal, aged 37. Diaz has also been charged with an additional charge of getting intimate without disclosing his HIV status.

According to the information shared by the victim, he was spending time in the sauna, when he saw the two accused sitting beside him started pleasuring themselves in front of him. He then revealed that, one of them also began to touch him inappropriately and after a certain point forced him to touch and molested him.

Both of them were then taken into custody after the ship arrived in Miami, however during their court hearings on Saturday, both of them denied that they performed any such activity while onboard.

Notably, such incident often take place on cruise ships, specifically on Royal Caribbean Cruise. However, the authorities of the cruise ship have not yet passed any official statement on the incident. Following this incident netizens cited their concerns over the safety standards at a cruise ship and travelling while noting the incident as disgusting.

A user named Ashley Decker wrote, “This is disgusting and awful. Sadly, I bet they have done this before, and I hope they get arrested and deported. I hope the criminals did not give the child HIV...I know it said it was the other criminal that made him perform sexual acts, but it wouldn't be hard to think that those men had sexual interactions together and maybe the other is untested. I really hope that is not the case for this child... and then the emotional trauma for who knows how long this child will face (as well as for the parents) because of what should have been a fun cruise for him. I am surprised the parents are not arrested. Because I am surprised, they didn't throw those men overboard. Disgusting the people that are walking amongst us.”

Another user wrote, “As far as I am concerned, every single stranger is a possible predator or murderer. Do your best not to give them the opportunity with your child/children. These people are released back on the streets all the time with a slap on the wrist. It’s a scary world and our justice system needs to do better.”

“A 14 yrs old is not allowed to go sauna on their own. Minor. The criminals saw the easy opportunity to do it. Children have to be supervised by one parent or carrer,” emphasized Josie Soares.