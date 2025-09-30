First-ever amusement park opens in St Kitts and Nevis

Apollo Amusement Paradise, the first permanent amusement park in St Kitts and Nevis, officially opened on September 29, 2025, offering thrilling rides and family-friendly attractions.

St Kitts and Nevis: Apollo Amusement Paradise has officially opened its doors in St Kitts and Nevis on September 29, 2025. A historic moment has been created as it has been turned out to be the island's first-ever permanent amusement park, bringing a mixture of thrills, family fun and entertainment at Lime Klin Commercial Development.

Apollo Amusement Paradise is considered a home for fun for the children and the elders as it will offer exhilarating rides, colourful attractions and a family-centered atmosphere. It is designed to enhance the competing with regional entertainment hubs.

For 10 years, the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis travelled to different parts during carnivals and music festivals, enhancing their experience. Now, the park will provide more than just fun, but open a new chapter in local leisure and tourism.

According to the development, the park was created with an environment where families can bond and young people can enjoy their safe and enjoyable space. The visitors will be able to discover a different side of St Kitts beyond beaches and history.

Apollo Amusement Paradise will offer thrill and entertainment, enhancing the experience of the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. It will feature towering rides and carnival-style attractions, a food court bursting with island flavours and international snacks and entertainment zones showcasing music and cultural performances.

In addition to that, there will be family-friendly play areas for children of all ages. The park will provide year-round fun with special themed events as there will be showcases for holidays and seasonal festivals. It is designed to make every visit unique.

Meanwhile, it will also generate benefits for the local economy as it will generate dozens of jobs for young people. It will also boost small vendors and provide a new attraction for the island’s tourism product.

