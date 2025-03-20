Can a former Bully lead a Nation? Shocking allegations against PM Stuart Young go viral

The newspaper clippings going viral on social media are from the 1992 edition of TnT Mirror.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Young is in trouble after a 1992 case resurfaced online which states that Stuart was a ‘Bully’. The case outlined that Stuart was involved in harassing one of his companions in high school, while he was just 17.

The newspaper clippings which are going viral on social media are from TnT mirror’s newspaper from 1992. The reports show the complete story, and how Stuart bullied his peer during his young age.

The claims further was strengthened after Nadia Khan, the sister of the victim shared a social media post claiming that Stuart abused her brother Imran and bullied him at the St Mary’s College. She then emphasized that Stuart Young was never penalized for his actions, and now he is going to bully the nation.

“My brother Imran was abused and bullied while at St Mary’s College. He was to sit his O-Levels and was expelled as he used force with (a) baton to defend himself from said bully. He never had the opportunity to sit his Exams. The bully/bullies were never penalized for their actions, sat their exams without any remorse...That bully was Stuart Young. Today he gets the opportunity to now bully a nation,” she wrote on Facebook.

Imran’s classmate shares his opinion

Imran’s former classmate, Valmiki Ramlagan also jumped into the case and presented his part of the story emphasizing that Stuart along with his companion often harassed others. He also cited his disappointment towards the school authorities, mentioning that they didn’t handle the situation well.

He also emphasized that Stuart’s father held a strong position in the school board. Due to which, Imran had to face the consequences while Stuart was saved.

Where is Imran Khan now?

According to reports, Imran is now residing in Canada and has successfully built his career and is living a successful life now. The case has now resurfaced as netizens react to Young’s position in the country and raise concerns over his ability to govern the nation.