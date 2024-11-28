Antigua and Barbuda fosters sustainable development and innovation at Saudi Arabia's World Investment Conference

Tourism Minister, Charles Fernandez of Antigua and Barbuda led the delegation and participated in a series of session for discussing their roles in enhancing sustainability.

Antigua and Barbuda: The delegation from Antigua and Barbuda attended the 28th World Investment Conference in Saudi Arabia for fostering investment opportunities. They emphasized the sustainable goals and other tourism collaboration with a discussion on creating environmentally friendly offerings.

Tourism Minister, Charles Fernandez of Antigua and Barbuda led the delegation and participated in a series of session for discussing their roles in enhancing sustainability. He noted that the conservation of the environment and economic growth will foster their efforts in mitigating the impact of climate change.

The conference will run through Thursday featuring the gathering of the global leaders, investment trends and tackling economic challenges. They explored all the strategies for the enhancement of sustainable development and discussed ways of exploring new innovation in the industry.

Tourism Minister also participated in panel discussion and highlighted the efforts taken by the government of Antigua and Barbuda in promoting the climate justice and actions. He outlined the ways adopted by the Caribbean region for promoting sustainable goals and driving the platform that could enhance the investment opportunities for the locals in the country.

The conference also highlighted the benefits of the resilience approach in mitigating the impact of climate change and noted that the aim is to provide a proper platform for the discussion on sustainability.

In addition to that, they also explored the strategies for sustainable development and driving innovation among the countries by providing them ways of enhancing their capacity and capability.

He also highlighted the plight of the small island nations and noted that the countries like Antigua and Barbuda are on the verge of the climate change. He also demanded climate action and finances for small island states who face the destruction and devastation due to climate change.

Hurricane Season 2024 is underway in Antigua and Barbuda and will run through November 30, 2024. This year has remained devastating for the countries such as Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean region.