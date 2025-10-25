Torso Found Near JFK Believed to be of Trinidad’s Salisha Ali: Reports

Sources close to the investigation have told Associates Times that early detection and DNA tracing points that the woman belongs to Trinidad, however NYPD has not confirmed that same.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Trinidad woman identified Salisha Ali, is believed to be the victim in the Torso case that was up in headlines in September from the John F. Kennedy airport in New York. Earlier, it was believed the dismembered body found belonged to a Guyanese woman, but investigations now reveal that the woman belonged to Trinidad.

Ali, who is a resident of Port of Spain had been residing in New York along with her family from a while. Her relatives have notably been contacting her from a while but declared that all efforts ended in heartbreak and they haven’t contacted her from months.

Details of the case background

The remains of Salisha Ali were discovered by Sanitation workers during a roadside cleanup near Idlewild Park on September 22, 2025. The workers found a torso with all limbs severed. As per official reports, the body was discovered roughly 100 feet from the intersection of 149th Avenue and Brookville Boulevard, an isolated stretch which is being used as an illegal dumping ground.

The sanitation workers who made the discovery said that they first noticed a foul odour before realising what is the actual source.

NYPD Chief Detective's statement

Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives for NYPD emphasized that the body was dismembered with precision highlighting that straight-edged blades and saw were used to dismember the body. A broken rib was also noticed which investigators believe may have been caused after death, likely from the body being dumped.

Investigators also noticed a distinct Caribbean style tattoo, including floral artworks and three names, which are being closely monitored.

DNA tracing shows Trinidad ethnicity

Sources close to the investigation have told Associates Times that early detection and DNA tracing points that the woman belongs to Trinidad, however NYPD has not confirmed that same. Missing persons databases across Trinidad and Tobago are now being cross-checked with the tattoos and preliminary DNA marks. The three names tattooed on the torso are also believed to hold a significant investigative value.

Trinidadians express concern

Locals since they found out that the woman was of Trinidad descent have been expressing their concerns and extending their condolences.

A user named Kamele Cudjoe wrote, “My heart breaks to see this news. My condolences to her family. I hope Salisha gets justice and may her soul find rest.”

Another user named Nazreen Kamaludin Ali said, “It takes a certain kind of human, devoid of conscience and with a dark soul, to dismember another human. If the extremities are missing, this could indicate a victim of organ theft or psychotic murderer, those kinds of ppl who take pride in their handiwork, meticulously peeling away human flesh. It's horrifying just reading the manner of disposal of her remains.”