‘Even religion is fun,’ Brazilian nuns go viral for beatboxing during catholic TV show

Sister Marizele began singing after the interview and soon wowed the audience with her powerful vocal range by beatboxing.

A video is making rounds on the internet featuring two Brazilian nuns showcasing their beatboxing and dancing skills. The two nuns featured on a Catholic TV channel named TV Pai Eterno on May 20th had an interview session with two hosts.

Sister Marizele, one of the nuns started singing after the interview, and moments later she tried to impress the audience with her strong vocal range and started beatboxing. Sister Marisa, the accompanying nurse then started dancing on the catchy tune. The pair then delivered an entertaining performance in modesty.

Both of them have now turned as internet sensations as social media users applaud both of them for their incredible performance. The two hosts were also seen enjoying with the two stars and pushing them to perform even better.

A user named Albinus Pi on social media while specifically lauding their performance wrote, “In Brazil, even the religion is fun.”

Another user named Robert Balaba wrote, “We Christian are happy people just what Jesus Christ taught us. Leave us alone.”

Neal Ella while lauding the performance by the two nuns wrote, “It looks like a strange dream: these nuns were singing a folk song, when one started doing a Ciara 1-2 step, a beat box came on and the nun started break dancing and a priest came out of nowhere, and brokedanced in unison with her and took over the vocals, and I was about to join them, but woke up kicking my legs, screaming "Voca so-un ho-wo-wo!.”

When you slip a Beatles lyric into your Twitchy story about a beatboxing nun. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OKOrF5yXSY — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 27, 2025

“I think people forget that nuns and priests are people too… they had “normal” lives before they were called to this life. I’ve known a few priests who were super into sports, CrossFit, music, or just absolutely hilarious unexpected humor. They’re allowed to have hobbies and fun too- shocker I know,” wrote Brittany Battagalia on Facebook.

The two nuns have notably gain wide appreciation across different social media platforms, while the audience is going crazy over their performance over Facebook and Instagram, viewers on Twitter didn’t stopped commenting about the great watch.

This isn’t an old SNL skit, it’s 2 Brazilian nuns & a priest on live television a few days ago beatboxing and dancing in classic b-boy formation 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kySrGWFHaM — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) May 26, 2025

NEW: Brazilian nun starts beat boxing during a Catholic TV show in Goiania, Brazil.



“The nuns were invited on the show to speak about vocation when Sister Marizele began to sing and beatbox,” NBC reported.



This looks like something you would see on SNL. pic.twitter.com/LJGb1UFcN8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2025