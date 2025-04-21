Pope Francis Dies at 88: Caribbean mourns the loss of a humble leader

The renowned Catholic figure, long plagued by health issues during his 12-year papacy, was recently hospitalized as his condition worsened.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, has died at 88.

Pope Francis, a renowned figure and the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic church has died at the age of 88. The announcement was made by Vatican in a video statement shared on Monday announcing the heartbreaking news.

The Vatican in the video statement they shared announced, “Dear Brothers and Sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

Cardinal Kevin Farrell appeared in the video announcing the heartbreaking news and he added that the Bishop of Rome has returned to the house of the father.

Where will be the Burial of Pope Francis will take place?

Pope Francis earlier to his death had expressed his desire to be buried at Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica rather than St Peter’s Basilica. This marks for the first time a pope is being buried outside the Vatican in more than 100 years.

He also expressed that he wishes to be buried in single coffin and rejected the tradition of Pope’s being buried in three coffins. Pope Francis claimed that he wanted a Coffin made up of wood and zinc, which further reflects him as a humble pastor.

When did Pope Francis appeared for the last time in public?

The Pope notably made his last public appearance on Easter, when he addressed the crowd estimated more than 35,000 people. He made the appearance from Basilica’s balcony and had a special and traditional reading of his ‘Urbi et Orbi’ which means ‘To the city and the World’.

On the same day Pope Francis met the Vice President JD Vance and had a meaningful conversation with him. JD Vance also shared a social media post of this meeting and expressed his delight stating that it was an honour for him to meet him during the holy week.

As soon as the Vatican announced the death of the Pope, thousands of people started to gather at the St Peter’s Square, awaiting a final appearance of the Pope. The conditions in the Vatican City have turned into a national mourning. While international leaders and netizens express their condolences to the pope, it is to be noted that the Vatican is yet to announce the date of burial for the Pope.

Caribbean leaders mourn the death of Pope Francis

As the information from the Vatican went viral on social media regarding Pope Francis death, several renowned personalities and politicians have extended their condolences towards the representative of the Catholic community.

Prime Minister of Dominica Pays Tribute to Pope Francis: “A True Shepherd of the Faith”

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit shared a social media post with Pope Francis’ image and called him out as a ‘True Shepherd of the faith and a man of peace.’

He added that, the catholic community should celebrate his legacy of humility, compassion and care for the most vulnerable and stated him as an inspiration and to uphold the values he championed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I offer our prayers and sympathies to the Holy See, to the global Catholic family and to all who mourn this profound loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Prime Minister of Dominica concluded.

Saint Lucia’s PM Philip J. Pierre Remembers Pope Francis as a “Champion of the Poor”

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre expressed his gratitude and named Pope Francis as a ‘Champion of the poor’.

“His message to us was one of tolerance and love in a world sometimes fraught with despair and perceived differences,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

PM Pierre then continued adding that the Government of Saint Lucia is mourning his death and remembering his stewardship during his papacy. He then called him a compassionate leader and wished for his teachings to lead everyone on a journey to practice more empathy. PM Pierre also shed light on Pope Francis impact on Latin America and the Caribbean throughout his message.

“As we reflect on his compassionate leadership, may his teachings lead us on a journey to practice more empathy and love for one another. May his legacy live on as we pray for the repose of his soul to our Lord. May he rest in peace,” PM Pierre wrote.

PM Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis Honors Pope Francis’s Role in Promoting Peace and Justice

Prime Minister Terrance Drew from St Kitts and Nevis, also released a statement in response to Pope Francis death and expressed his condolences on behalf of St Kitts and Nevis. In his heartfelt note, he emphasized on Pope Francis legacy in the Caribbean and expressed deep hope and pride he brought to the Catholics throughout the Latin America.

“Throughout his papacy, he championed the cause of the poor, called for greater social justice, and worked tirelessly to foster peace and dialogue across faiths,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Drew then concluded while stating that the Catholics from St Kitts and Nevis will continue to honour his memory and the values he embodied of compassion, humility and service.

Trinidad and Tobago’s PM Reflects on Pope Francis’s Humility and Global Advocacy

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Young also extended his condolences through an online post on Facebook and called Pope Francis as a ‘humble leader’.

“Pope Francis focused on uplifting the poor and vulnerable and in the modern world was known for his desire for peace and the promotion of international diplomacy. He approached modern topics with an open mind and was not afraid to suggest a need for change. He was a known advocate for action on climate change and showed genuine concern with regard to the treatment of migrants and often called for more protection for migrants and others who found themselves in vulnerable circumstances,” he emphasized.

Throughout his note, the Prime Minister emphasized on Pope Francis achievements and contribution to mankind.

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness: “Pope Francis Dedicated His Life to Uplifting the Vulnerable”

Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness described that he is truly saddened to encounter the news of Pope Francis death as he shed light on his journey and called that he was the first leader from Latin America who dedicated his entire life uplifting the poor and vulnerable.

He added that Pope Francis during his papacy, strongly advocated for change and highlight issues of fairness, equity, climate change and more.

“His death came at the end of the holiest period in the Christian calendar, with him making an appearance on resurrection Sunday reflects the Pope’s dedication to duty and to the people. Pope Francis has influenced and touched the lives of millions in every corner of the world,” PM Holness concluded.

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali: “Pope Francis Was a Shepherd of Compassion and Conscience”

The President of Guyana, Dr Mohammad Irfaan Ali, emphasized that the death of the leader of the Roman Catholic, his holiness Pope Francis will be deeply felt across each and every continent.

He shed light on the Pope’s journey calling that his election into papacy, twelve years ago brought a wave of excitement, “Pope Francis’s election to the papacy, twelve years ago, generated a wave of excitement, especially considering that he was first person from the Americas to become Pope. His papacy sparked important conversations about acceptance and belonging within the Church. The recent synod that he convened has laid the foundational stones for a new way of being Church.”

He then added that Pope Francis will be remembered for his simplicity and enlightened stance on global concerns such as climate change, inequality and migration.

“He highlighted the plight of migrants and refugees, reminding us that “[They] are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity. They are children, women, and men who leave or who are forced to leave their homes for various reasons, who share a legitimate desire for knowing and having, but above all for being more,” the President added.

He then concluded while stating that Pope Francis was a tireless advocate for the need to address inequality. He called him a shepherd of compassion and conscience and prayed for his peaceful rest.