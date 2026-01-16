Dominica’s ‘Real Mas’ carnival returns with month-long celebration of culture

The Caribbean’s most original carnival runs from January 17 to February 18, 2026, blending African and French traditions while boosting tourism and the local economy.

The much awaited Carnival festival of Dominica -“The Real Mas” is all set to take place from January 17th, 2026 till February 18th, 2026. The cultural festival which is also known as The Caribbean’s Most Original Carnival, brings together the heart and soul of African and French roots to not just its people but to the whole world.

Last year a significant 34 percent increase in visitors was experienced. It is a time when music, dance, masquerade and competitions take over the city and cultural ties come under one roof. Beginning from Portsmouth to Grand Bay, Bawi, St. Joseph, Marigot and Mahaut, it carries forth the essence of every city within itself just making room for the ones coming ahead. It is a season of celebration which brings happiness to the souls of the Caribbean people, reminiscent of the 18th century.

This season not only brings fulfillment and joy to the Caribbean people but also a lot of employment opportunities, ultimately boosting the economy. According to last year's data, XCD 25 million came in circulation to the local economy which resulted in the Carnival to be termed as the highly anticipated annual event.

During the opening ceremony of Mas Domnik 2026, on the weekend, the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has honoured Darnley Guye as Mas Domnik 2026 Personality of the Year. He was awarded for his consistent contribution to the carnival arrangements for the past fifty years.

This year the Carnival is all ready to begin from January 17th, 2026 from the town of Portsmouth, the city of natural beauty and history. The entire schedule which is to be followed is mentioned below.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 17th, 2026

Portsmouth Town Carnival

Saturday, January 24th, 2026

Grand Bay Village Carnival

Sunday, January 25th, 2026

Bawi Village Carnival

Saturday, January 31st, 2026

St. Joseph Village Carnival

Saturday, February 7th, 2026

Marigot Village Carnival

Mahaut Village Carnival

On February 18th, 2026, the festival will move towards its conclusion with the different bands performing. These performances will be viewed by visitors and these bands will be awarded according to their performances. This will bring an end to the most awaited period of the year but also an anticipation for the name next year.