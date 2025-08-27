PM Terrance Drew to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at MIPAD

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew is conferred with the “Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD)’s 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award. He is honoured along with personalities such as media mogul Oprah Winfrey, tennis legend Serena Williams, and acclaimed actor and humanitarian Aaron Pierre.

The Lifetime Achievement category nominated the individuals who have contributed exceptionally in different fields. The individuals of African descent who have motivated others and create a recognizable path for others to follow. Prime Minister Dr Drew was lauded for his vision and leadership, expanding the influence of St. Kitts and Nevis within the global African diaspora.

PM Drew took the office of the Prime Minister in 2022 and since then, he launched several initiatives to strengthen the health, renewable energy, education and trade sectors. His agenda of making St Kitts and Nevis a first sustainable island state has motivated other big and developed countries as he became a voice for other small island nations.

PM Drew expressed delight and noted that this is a testament to the journey of the people as this honour belongs to every citizen of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that he is humbled and feel honoured to receive the award as it has showcased the hard work and commitment in the true leadership.

The formal presentation of the awards is scheduled to take place in September 2025 in New York City. In order to honour these individuals, a proper MIPAD’s Recognition Weekend will be held through a collaboration with the United Nations General Assembly.

The award is also aimed at promoting recognition, justice, and development for Africa and its diaspora. The journey will also connect brilliant minds globally as it is considered incredible and the nominated people will get a chance to participate in the event and keep the history alive for Africa.