Dominica welcomes first inaugural call of season, MV Amera brings 900 passengers

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica officially welcomed the first inaugural cruise call of the season as MV Amera docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on Monday (November 10, 2025). A total of 910 passengers have arrived in the country, enhancing the shores with new journeys.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica hosted a welcome ceremony for the passengers and the crew members where an exchange ceremony of a plaque was hosted. It was aboard the ship to celebrate the milestone as the country welcomed their first inaugural call of the season.

Discover Dominica shared glimpses of the arrival of the passengers and noted that they explored the country and the port. They visited several other destinations after being part of the organized tours and explored several tourism options in the country. Passengers shopped the locally-made craft, souvenirs and tried other food products of Dominica that were made by locals.

In addition to that, passengers also provided great business and income opportunities to the local people such as taxi drivers, tour operators, shop owners, small businesses and other local business people at the Roseau Cruise Port.

Notably, the 2025/2026 cruise season has officially opened in Dominica and it is expected to be the biggest cruise season for the country. Dominica started the season with the arrival of MV Grand Princess which was docked at Woodbridge Bay Port.

This season, Dominica is expecting to welcome over 475,000 cruise passengers with 274 cruise calls and 13 inaugural visits from major international lines. With this, the country is also expected to record 38% increase over last season.

This week, Dominica is all set to welcome seven cruise ships at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port. Vessels such as MV Amera, MV Grand Princess, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Britannia, MV Aidasol, MV Renaissance and MV Aidaperla are all set to arrive in Dominica.