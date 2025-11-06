Disney Magic docks at Dominica with 2,200 passengers

Roseau, Dominica: Disney Magic cruise ship arrived in Dominica on Tuesday with thousands of passengers at the Roseau port. The passengers and guests were seen exploring the capital city and embracing the local and rich culture of Dominica.

The cruise ship welcomed around 2,200 passengers who explored Dominica’s natural and cultural treasurers. The vibrant atmosphere around Roseau has newly made travellers to explore new adventures and other offerings of Dominica.

The newly opened Bayfront Artisan Market also showcased the creativity of local artistes who outlined their products and interacted with the audience to enhance their market for the business. The glimpses showcased that the travellers ventured off to enjoy some of Dominica’s thrilling eco-sties.

It has included majestic Trafalgar falls to the serene Emerald Pool. The island also welcomed the passengers who have chosen their visit to different destinations of Dominica that offer exclusive experience to them with their natural touch and beauty.

Dominica is expected to welcome around 475,000 cruise passengers across 274 scheduled cruise calls. It has included 13 inaugural visits from major international vessels. Each call is expected to present great opportunities to support local business, strengthen partnership and showcase the Dominica’s warmth and authenticity to the world.

Earlier, Dominica Tourism Authority announced the schedule of the cruise season 2025/2026 and stated that November will welcome several cruise ships. Earlier, Dominica welcomed two cruise ships in the last week of October 2025.

MV Carnival Venezia arrived in Dominica on October 23, 2025 with 4072 passengers and docked at Roseau Cruise Berth. MV Celebrity Reflection docked in Roseau Cruise Ship Berth on October 25, 2025 with total passengers of 2850.

Dominica officially opened the 2025/2026 cruise season with the arrival of MV Grand Princess. The opening of the season was officially welcomed with a brief ceremony that included several events and activities.

The ceremony further concluded with a mutual gift exchange between local officials and ship's captain which is considered a symbolic gesture of partnership as they set the stage for a strong season ahead.