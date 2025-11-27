Dominica named “Best Caribbean Destination for Holidays in 2025” by BBC Travel

Dominica has become more accessible with new flights and attractions like a cable car, making it a memorable and attractive destination.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica has been named as the “Best Caribbean Destination for holidays in 2025” by BBC Travel on Monday. As per the UK-based publication, the Nature isle is named as the best due to its lush green rainforest and volcanic landscapes.

BBC’s journalist Amelia Edelman expressed her love for Dominica and added that there are few places in the world where she has felt so “away from it all” as in the jungles of Dominica. She added that Dominica is one of the least developed and most forecasted Caribbean destinations and is on a mission to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

She further highlighted the benefits of the flights from Miami International Airport on American Airlines and newly added United Airlines flights. Journalist Edelman added that due to the expansion of the services, Dominica has now become more accessible and several upcoming attractions such as a cable car will make it more memorable and attractive.

Journalist Edelman further talked about the 185km Waitukubuli National Trail, the Caribbean’s longest hiking trail. She also shed light on the first sperm whale reserve which is a protected 800 km marine area, aiming to protect the sperm whales in Dominica. Journalists lauded Dominica for the natural offerings and other tourism attractions.

She further talked about Secret Bay and added that the resort offers great memories to the visitors with its 10 luxury villas. Journalist Edelman also added that her favourite resort is Jungle Bay, citing that the hotel offers great experiences to the visitors.

Dominica is known for its natural offerings with lush green rainforest along with hot springs as well as the vibrant culture of the Kalinago Territory.

In addition to that, she also talked about other Caribbean regions and noted that the entire region has mesmerized her with their offerings. She called the Caribbean her favourite travel destination and added that the crystal clear water of Turks and Caicos and Antigua’s UNESCO inscribed dockyard have made the region appealing.