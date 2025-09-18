Trinidad: Shocking discovery of coffin with human remains found near Santa Rosa Cemetery

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking discovery was made in Arima, when citizens stumbled upon a coffin with human remains, surrounded by other religious artifacts and candles along the side of the Santa Rosa Cemetery. This incident took place on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The small coffin was discovered at the north-western part of the cemetery site. There was a skull of a human in a bad condition, one bone, parts of clothes, candles, oils, Hindu marks and other materials which they believe were for religious use. These items were scattered around the coffin.

Police Investigation

The people who discovered the remains alerted the police immediately. When the police arrived they were horrified at what they saw. An investigation was quickly launched to discover where the coffin had come from, who the remains were or any clues that could help with solving this case.

On further investigations, the District Medical Officer said that apart from the human skull which was found at the site, there was no jaw while only a femur bone was rooted next to the skull. The authorities have released no other information at this time to the public.

Locals raise concerns

The residents also believe that the remains could be linked to some form of occult rituals. Cemetery workers informed the church authorities and handed them a detailed report of the items found at the scene in an effort to calm their fears.

Furthermore, witnesses continued to take pictures of the location. The Santa Rosa Cemetery workers at that moment moved the coffin and the rest of the material under police surveillance guard while the public watched the scene with curiosity and fear.

The police have also launched an investigation into the remains and the coffin discovered close to the cemetery, trying to comprehend whether it was a rite or not. The officers are re-examining the case again with the witnesses and going back to the scene hoping to discover anything new that would help in solving the case.