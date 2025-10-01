Dominica announces 8% salary hike for public officers, police, teachers

Roseau, Dominica: Public officers in Dominica will receive an 8% salary increase, 3% in 2024-2025, 2% in 2025-2026 and 3% in 2026-2027 over the 2024-2027 period. Effective this month, teachers will receive salary increases on the same schedule along with new allowances to support their work.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit made an announcement on the salaries during the press conference and added that the government has committed to the payment of a new resource allowance. He said that they will receive their back pay and the resource allowance as teachers have to buy materials such as paper, markers, glue and other things.

During the months of October and November, both teachers and all public officers will receive over $4 million in back pay. “This is good news for public officers as I am not sure whether parliamentarians are part of that as public officers but I don’t think we are, but I’m very happy.”

He also expressed his appreciation to the unions and to the Police welfare association for the professional and respectful manner in which they negotiate with the government. Effective July 2025, the police welfare association has also agreed to an 8% salary increase.

“Hence, police are enjoying an 8% salary increase and the police would have been paid their back pay in May of this year. So they received their back pay in May of this year,“ added the prime minister.

PM Skerrit said that the police officers, public officials and teachers are really the backbone of national development and they are happy to have the salary increment. He also asked the citizens of the country to appreciate the role of public officers in national development.

PM Skerrit added that they work to enhance the conditions of these officials as this is why they have the 2% government housing loan facility for the police and public officers. He added, “We have reduced the price of land so that we can facilitate the purchase and make it easier for them to first buy land and secondly to be able to build a house and feel part of the efforts of national development.”