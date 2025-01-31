Caribbean Airlines makes emergency landing at Trinidad, shuts rumours of lack of safety

In a statement, the Caribbean Airlines noted they ensured the safe landing of the aircraft at the airport in association with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (ITTALPA).

Caribbean: The flight BW1541 of Caribbean Airlines made an emergency landing at Piarco International Airport due to a suspected engine failure on Wednesday, fueling a wave of rumours about the safety of the passengers. Now, the airline refuted the rumours and said that there was no way the safety of the travellers was compromised.

In a statement, the Caribbean Airlines noted they ensured the safe landing of the aircraft at the airport in association with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (ITTALPA). They added that every measure has been placed to ensure the safety of the passengers with a statement that safety was their first priority in landing the aircraft.

The airline added that the operation and the landing of the flight aligned with local and international aviation regulations. As per their statement, they have fulfilled all the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), aiming to match the highest levels of the safety of the airline and further excellence of the aircraft.

Caribbean Airlines further noted that the landing of the emergency flight also followed the best practices and other regulatory requirements of the aviation industry. In order to align with standards, the airline ensured that they immediately remove all relevant personnel from active duty that is pending.

They have cooperated fully with the authorities and conducted a comprehensive and thorough investigation at the external and internal level. The airline noted, “They are working to fulfill their commitment so that they can provide exceptional service to their services.”

After the incident of the emergency landing, Finance Minister Colm Imber explained the entire situation and added that there was inaccurate measurement of the amount of fuel that was available in the tank. He said that this led to the emergency landing at the airport on Monday night.

However, the passengers also criticized the airline for their mismanagement of the situation.