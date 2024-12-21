Laura Harrier slams Shameik Moore over viral video, defends her marriage

Laura called it out as a PR stunt and emphasized that people in Hollywood often do such things to get attention.

Laura Harrier, the well-known American model, shared a video on her TikTok slamming Shameik Moore, a musician for posting her video on social media without her consent and called him a ‘Weirdo.’

"You know, I'm in Hollywood. I get it. People do PR stunts, whatever. People like to get attention,” she said.

The American actress stated that she never talks on her personal life as she is an introvert personality. However, she expressed her dissatisfaction over the videos shared by Shameik Moore, noting that she does not like being tagged with another actor.

She revealed the truth behind the viral video and said that it was taken a year ago at a party when someone asked them to pose together for a picture. The Spider-Man fame actor expressed that she is not close to Shameik Moore enough that he can post a video of her.

She said that she even texted him to take down the video as they are not close enough,” I texted him, hey. Can you take this down?

“Also, I'm literally getting married, and I don't like this insinuation that there's something going on between us if that was your intention,” she added.

She called Shameik Moore a ‘Weirdo’ and said that she is annoyed with the incident. She added that she doesn’t like her marriage getting disrespected.

“My publicist is probably going to get mad at me because I probably just shouldn't even be talking about this and just let it go. But that's something that's important to me, and I don't like my marriage being disrespected. I don't like feeling disrespect to myself when I ask somebody to take something down that you're using my image to get attention with and not doing it.” she said.

It is to be noted that Laura Harrier got engaged to Sam Jarou two years ago and she is maintaining all sorts of privacy with their relationship since then.

Sam Jaraou is a creative consultant known for collaborating different brands like supreme. He is also known widely for his fashion sense and the couple is often seen together spending vacation at different destinations globally.