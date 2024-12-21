Laura Harrier slams Shameik Moore over viral video, defends her marriage

Laura called it out as a PR stunt and emphasized that people in Hollywood often do such things to get attention.

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-21 11:29:12

Controversy sparks between Laura Harrier and Shameik Moore

Laura Harrier, the well-known American model, shared a video on her TikTok slamming Shameik Moore, a musician for posting her video on social media without her consent and called him a ‘Weirdo.’  

Laura called it out as a PR stunt and emphasized that people in Hollywood often do such things to get attention.  

"You know, I'm in Hollywood. I get it. People do PR stunts, whatever. People like to get attention,” she said.  

The American actress stated that she never talks on her personal life as she is an introvert personality. However, she expressed her dissatisfaction over the videos shared by Shameik Moore, noting that she does not like being tagged with another actor.  

She revealed the truth behind the viral video and said that it was taken a year ago at a party when someone asked them to pose together for a picture. The Spider-Man fame actor expressed that she is not close to Shameik Moore enough that he can post a video of her.  

She said that she even texted him to take down the video as they are not close enough,” I texted him, hey. Can you take this down? 

“Also, I'm literally getting married, and I don't like this insinuation that there's something going on between us if that was your intention,” she added.  

She called Shameik Moore a ‘Weirdo’ and said that she is annoyed with the incident. She added that she doesn’t like her marriage getting disrespected.  

“My publicist is probably going to get mad at me because I probably just shouldn't even be talking about this and just let it go. But that's something that's important to me, and I don't like my marriage being disrespected. I don't like feeling disrespect to myself when I ask somebody to take something down that you're using my image to get attention with and not doing it.” she said.  

It is to be noted that Laura Harrier got engaged to Sam Jarou two years ago and she is maintaining all sorts of privacy with their relationship since then.  

Sam Jaraou is a creative consultant known for collaborating different brands like supreme. He is also known widely for his fashion sense and the couple is often seen together spending vacation at different destinations globally.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

PM Dickon Mitchell to take CARICOM Chairmanship, Leads 47th meet in Grenada  
Grenada

PM Dickon Mitchell to take CARICOM Chairmanship, Leads 47th meet in Grena...

2024-12-21 11:29:12

Tarouba businesswoman killed by shooting outside Toyota office. Image Credit: Community Psychology
Trinidad and Tobago

Investigators probing murder of 49-year-old man in San Francique

2024-12-21 11:29:12

Wanted suspect shot dead in Sea Lots police encounter. Image Credit: Analytics Insight
Jamaica

26-year-old suspect shot and killed in Seaforth police encounter

2024-12-21 11:29:12

19-year-old murders another boy in Guyana, arrested
News

19-year-old murders another boy in Guyana, arrested

2024-12-21 11:29:12

Decomposing body of missing taxi driver found in Biche.
Guyana

Unidentified dead body found at Hope Beach in decomposing stage

2024-12-21 11:29:12

7 families mourning over babies’ death: Legal Action taken against NWRHA
News

7 families mourn over babies’ death; Legal Action taken against NWRHA

2024-12-21 11:29:12

LIAT 2020 set to operate two demo flights to St Kitts, Saint Lucia this week
News

LIAT 2020 set to operate two demo flights to St Kitts, Saint Lucia this w...

2024-12-21 11:29:12

West Indies

West Indies team touches down in Sri Lanka for cricket tour, glimpses exc...

2024-12-21 11:29:12