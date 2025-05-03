After 200 Snakebites, Tim Friede’s blood helps create antivenom for humankind

While Tim Friede’s blood has shown antivenom properties, further testing is needed to develop therapies for specific species of venomous snakes.

An American man’s blood has been put into research and helped create an antivenom to snake bite after he bit himself with a snake for nearly two decades. This has led to the creation of an ‘unparalleled’ antivenom which has been tested to protect against fatal doses from a wide range of species of animal tests.

While Tim Friede’s blood is shown to possess antivenom properties, different therapies are yet to be conducted on specific species of venomous snakes that anyone has ever been bitten by. However, experts have stated that Friede’s years long stunt could significantly help in finding an ultimate cure for all types of snake bites.

As per reports, Friede has sustained more than 200 snake bites and injected approximately 700 injections of the venom prepared from some of the world’s deadliest snakes including different species of mambas, taipans, kraits and cobras. While shedding light on the stunt, Friede stated that he wanted to enhance his immunity to stay protected while handling snakes.

Snake bite put me into comma: Tim Friede

He also shared a tale of him being put into a coma after he was bitten by two cobras in a quick succession. He stated that he ‘completely screwed up’ that time, while continuing that he didn’t want to die and didn’t want to lose a finger or stay restricted from his work.

Friede continued adding that it is a motivation for him and part of his lifestyle to keep pushing himself and for the people who die from a snakebite.

Notably, Thousands of people die every year from snakebite and as per reports approximately 14,000 people a year die and many others are left stranded for an amputation or face a permanent disability.

Such problems are even worse in countries in South Asia, Africa or Latin America, where more venomous snakes are found in the suburbs. Most of the deaths are caused in such areas, as antivenoms are either very expensive or barely available for treatment.