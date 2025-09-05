CS Global Partners announces collaboration with Fredrick Capital as demands for Caribbean CBI increase among Brazilians

As economic uncertainty rises, Brazilian investors are increasingly turning to Citizenship by Investment Programmes in the Caribbean as a secure pathway to stability, wealth diversification and new business opportunities.

In the face of economic volatility driven by high inflation and rising interest rates, the investors are increasingly seeking alternative solutions for their safety and security. The growing uncertainty in their home country has led many to explore options that extend beyond national borders.

Amid these conditions, the Citizenship by Investment Programmes have emerged as a pathway to greater stability and security. Brazilian investors have showcased growing interest in these schemes with an intent to secure their future and create new opportunities for their businesses and diversification of their wealth.

Paul Singh from CS Global Partners, a UK-based firm and one of the world’s leading specialists in investment migration also noted the rising interest of the investors from Brazil in the citizenship offered by the Caribbean region in recent months.

While explaining the situation, Singh added, “There is a growing interest among the investors from Brazil about the Citizenship by Investment Programmes offered by the Caribbean. They are not only looking for mobility and other opportunities, but seeking a platform that can offer them a chance to secure their family’s future and enhance their financial stability.”

In order to cater to the demand of the Brazilian investors, CS Global Partners have decided to collaborate with Florianópolis-based Fredrick Capital to offer direct services to the

clients. Paul Singh announced the partnership and said that the step is taken after witnessing strong demand for Caribbean citizenship from Brazilians.

The founder of Frederick Capital, Joseph Boll, a British entrepreneur who now resides in Florianópolis also talked about the surge and said that they are increasingly seeking reliable and transparent alternative citizenship.

He said that the surge in the demand for Caribbean citizenship is due to their search for seeking stability, access to global opportunities, and long-term security for their families.

Joseph Boll added that their collaboration with CS Global Partners will provide a chance to the investors to get access to some of the most respected citizenship by investment programmes in the world. With this, the clients will get local expertise and personal guidance here in Brazil.

Caribbean’s cultural, geographical links with America

The growing interest of Brazilian investors in the Caribbean is also driven by the region's cultural ties and connections with Latin America. Its close geographical proximity, combined with diverse opportunities, has positioned the Caribbean as a highly sought-after destination for investors around the world.

Countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis stand out for their rich cultural heritage and pristine environment, appealing to investors in search of security and stability. In addition to that, these countries also have strong diplomatic relations with each other, creating a sense of home away from home.

Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Programme

The countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica have established their programmes, aiming to offer lifetime security, economic opportunities and peace of mind. With these programmes, the investors are allowed to make contributions to the sustainable development of the countries.

Paul Singh has projected that demand for Caribbean Citizenship by Investment will keep rising, fueled by investors’ pursuit of stability, resilience, and greater choice in an unpredictable global landscape.