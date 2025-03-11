Infowars reporter Jamie White brutally murdered; sparks global outrage

The APD stated that they immediately transported the victim to the hospital, where he died.

An Infowars reporter was brutally killed in Austin, Texas on Sunday night, confirmed the founder, Alex Jones. The murder took place in the 2300 block of Douglas Street in South Austin, and reports stated that he was found by the Austin Police Department (APD) with obvious signs of trauma.

The APD stated that they immediately transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Following the death of Jamie White, InfoWars passed an official statement, where the media organization has mentioned that they are ‘deeply saddened’ with the incident.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight on Sunday. In part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza. We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be a vain, and those responsible for the senseless violence will be brought to justice. Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers and our cherished listeners,” the statement read.

As soon as the news went viral on social media, it has raised concerns among netizens of their safety, who highlight that the incident was an ‘Awful act.’

“The murders themselves are serious enough, especially when they involve media workers, and are likely to raise wider concerns about journalist safety and press freedom,” stated Caterina Farnese on Facebook.

Another user named Ashley Root said, “I would hate to think someone would be unalived due to their beliefs and place of employment and ties to controversial figures. I am interested to see where this investigation turns up… that is if it’s not swept under the rug.”

“What did he uncover and what was he preparing to reveal? Nowadays anybody that knows anything and thinks for themselves could be in danger,” said Carol Anae.

Jamie White was notably being praised by netizens and remembered for his reporting skills. A user named Camille Leclerc said, “This news is shocking and saddening. As a journalist, Jamie White provided the public with important information and perspective. The loss of such a talented journalist is a huge loss to society.”

Notably, the internet is mourning his death, while his family and friends go through tough times in their lives.