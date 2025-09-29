British Airways flight stops midway during landing at Grenada’s MBIA airport, investigations followed

A British Airways flight immobilized on the Runway and was towed away on Sunday evening at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Grenada: A British Airways flight came to an unexpected stop after landing normally at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) in Grenada on 28th September 2025. The incident which occurred in the evening, left passengers onboard as airport vehicles towed the aircraft away from the active runway

Eyewitnesses at the airport said that there were no signs of distress when the plane landed but noticed that the aircraft has stopped moving under its own power upon landing. The airport staff quickly responded, towing the aircraft to a safer area. Passengers were evacuated, and no injuries or emergency procedures were reported.

The Grenada Airports Authority also confirmed the incident, while assuring the public that there is no cause of alarm. They further confirmed that no flights have been disrupted and the airport’s operations remain normal.

“The Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) advises that it is aware of videos circulating on social media depicting an aircraft on the runway at Maurice Bishop International Airport. We wish to reassure the public that there is no cause for alarm. All persons are safe, no flights have been disrupted, and airport operations remain normal,” GAA noted in their media release.

The statement further assured public that the airport authorities are carrying out standard procedures, and the aircraft has been transferred to the tarmac. The passengers remained onboard during the towing operation with the crew providing updates and ensuring comfort.

“Passengers seeking flight-specific information are encouraged to contact their airlines directly. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and ask that you rely on the GAA’s official channels for accurate updates,” the statement read further.

On the other hand, British Airways has not yet released any statement regarding the incident that took place at the Maurice Bishop International Airport on Sunday evening. However, local authorities have opened an investigation to find out the exact cause of the disruption and to determine the cause of the incident.