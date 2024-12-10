Zalika Samuels crowned Miss World Guyana 2024

Miss World Guyana represented Region 10 at the event and secured the “Influencer Award”, paving the path of the international events.

Guyana: Zalika Samuels was crowned Miss World Guyana 2024 on Sunday at Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. With her victory, she is now qualified to represent the country at the global stage event and the much-anticipated Miss World 2025.

The first heiress of the pageant was awarded to regional ambassador Nareeryah Neewland of Region 3, while the second heiress was presented to Lieve Blanckaert of Region 4. Miss World Guyana represented Region 10 at the event and secured the “Influencer Award”, paving the path of the international events.

Under the theme- “Majesty”, the event celebrated a unique blend of beauty and purpose by offering a chance to the local pageantries to showcase their talents. Every participant had been given projects for promoting the well-being and society enhancement initiatives in different regions of Guyana.

Miss World Guyana 2024 is an annual event, featuring the participation of the ambassadors for different regions that compete with each other to qualify for Miss World pageant. Every year, this opportunity is given to the females of Guyana in which one suitable candidate is chosen for international stage.

The competition is divided into several stages and categories, featuring a series of events during the preliminary stage. The stage consisted of events such as “Head-to-Head Challenge,” Interview, Sports and Fitness and Multimedia Competition.

Notably, these categories are designed to analyze creativity and innovative approach of the candidates and contribute 50% of the total scores of the competition.

On the other hand, another 50% is generated from the events that are being hosted at the final stage of the competition. The segments such as Talent and Top Medal have been organized to describe the talents of the competition.

In the final stage of the event, the participants are required to deliver speeches about their journey of Miss World Guyana 2024.

Other awards

Several titles were given to the participants to appreciate their performances in the Miss World Guyana 2024. The sportswoman of the year award was given to Rachael Mohabir from Region 6 and the Beauty with a Purpose Award was awarded to Diana Lopez of Region 8.

Talent Award and Top Model were won by Zalika Samuel, while Head-to-Head Challenge was won by Naheeryah Newland of Region 3.

Projects given to participants

The winner of the pageant Samuel was given a project named “Read to Rise” which is aimed at enhancing the education for underprivileged children.

Project Bloom was given to Naheeryah Newland to empower women, while Project Holistic Living was given to Lieve Blanckaert to enhance mental and physical health of the citizens of Gyana.

Give with love was given to Rachel Mohabir to support poor people, while Life Skills was given to Diana Lopez to enhance education.