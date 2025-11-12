Bomb threat forces evacuation at Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister’s Office

A female employee, according to police reports, found a threatening message written on a washroom mirror on the second floor, which read, “Evacuate Bomb on the Second Floor.”

Bomb scare at Prime Minister’s Office in Trinidad and Tobago leads to immediate evacuation

Trinidad and Tobago: A bomb scare at the office of the prime minister on St. Clair Avenue caused an immediate evacuation of the staff members on Wednesday morning after a threatening message was discovered inside the building.

According to police reports, a female employee found the message written on a washroom mirror on the second floor which read as “Evacuate Bomb on the Second Floor.” The message was discovered at around 9:34 am and immediately prompted security protocols to be followed.

The acting Deputy Permanent Secretary was immediately notified of the circumstances and they together along with health and security officials conducted a safe evacuation. Employees were escorted to a designated assembly point, the Nelson Mandela Park while the law officials carried out the necessary investigations throughout the building.

Specialized units, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, responded to the scene and ensured that there was no immediate threat. Officials conducted the investigation for several hours throughout the building and later confirmed that there were no explosives found inside the building premises.

By midday the building was declared safe for re-entry, and normal operations were therefore resumed. Police officials are however continuing their investigations into the case and have not yet determined whether the message was a hoax or a credible threat.

While investigations are underway, locals and residents have been pointing out concerns on presence of explosives in the building.

A resident named Hema Maraj said, “Evacuate you say, Isn't that place under security, so where the bomb coming from, the sky, it have to be!.”

Another user named Marlon Mohamed said, “CCTV footage?? Can track person's movement in the building who entering where ,don't they have that technology???.”

“If was an Islamic or American country we could believe those things, Trinidadians belly thin, we eh reach da level of insanity yet” said another user on Facebook.