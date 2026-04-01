Belize: Man claims to be “Devil” while threatening Police Officer’s family in San Estevan

In Belize, a suspect known as “Cheto” terrorized a police officer’s family at their home before fleeing on a motorcycle; authorities have launched a manhunt.

Belize: A man from San Estevan Village, Orange Walk and his family encountered a bizarre incident on last Tuesday, at their residence where the suspect claimed to be “the devil” while threatening them. The suspect is identified as "Cheto," who was arrested by the victim police officer.

According to police reports, the incident took place on March 24, at around 5:30 p.m., when the suspect locally as "Cheto" who was previously arrested by the officers in a case, arrived at the residence of officers on a motorcycle. After that he stood in the middle of the road and started shouting that he is “the devil” while threatening the family members of the police officer.

Reportedly, while the drunken or intoxicated suspect was shouting he directed some specific threats toward the 29-year-old female homeowner’s common-law partner, a police officer, yelling that the officer had “messed around with the wrong person.” After making threats and creating a scene, the suspect fled the scene on his motorcycle before the arrival of the police, contacted by a 29-year-old female.

Notably, the 29-year-old common-law wife of the police officer filed a formal complaint or report against the suspect and urged the officials to arrest him as soon as possible. The witnesses who also live nearby their residence, reported that the man was claiming to be a devil while making vague threats regarding the officer’s past law enforcement actions.

Since then the police officers of Belize Police Department have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and issued a notice “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO), for the suspect and his motorcycle.

The officers believe that this incident stems from one of the previous incidents involving the victim and a targeted act of intimidation on the victim who arrested the suspect Cheto while he was on his duty.

Authorities stated that after the incident officers conducted a deep search of the area and locality but could not locate the suspect as he had already left the area. The officers are still continuing the investigation and trying to arrest the suspect as they already know his identity.

Belize Police urged the resident and the community to help them locate the suspect who was last seen on March 24, wearing a black t-shirt and khaki short pants.