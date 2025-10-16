US SOUTHCOM Commander Meets Grenadian Officials to Discuss Regional Security Cooperation  

The meeting which comes just a few days after US asked Grenada an approval to deploy radar equipment at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, was significant for not just the people of Grenada but the wider Caribbean.

Grenada: US Southern Command commander Adm. Alvin Holsey met the acting commissioner Randy Cannaught at Royal Grenada Police Force headquarters yesterday to discuss bilateral efforts to address security threats in Grenada and the region.

The meeting which comes just a few days after US asked Grenada an approval to deploy radar equipment at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, was significant for not just the people of Grenada but the wider Caribbean. However, the authorities have not yet stated that if any discussion on the same was made or a decision has been taken yet or not.

SOUTHCOM, while sharing a glimpse of this meeting on their social media stated that the meeting was conducted to strengthen the security cooperation between the two nations. The Adm. Alvin Holsey also met the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda along with other officials before he arrived in Grenada.

“Today's stop in Grenada and yesterday's visit to Antigua and Barbuda strengthened the longstanding security cooperation we share with both nations -- partnerships which are vital to efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations and illicit traffickers who threaten the Caribbean and our homeland,” SOUTHCOM noted.

The meeting was not attended by the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, who is currently in Africa over a bilateral visit. This is to be noted that a decision to approve or disapprove US request to deploy military assets in Grenada requires Prime Minister’s or a parliamentary approval hence, without the presence of the Prime Minister no decision could be taken.

Concerned citizens are advised to follow only official updates through government sources or respected media outlets to verify claims and to have an eye on developments related to the deployment of military assets in Grenada.

