Antigua’s Opposition Under Fire: PM Browne Accuses Them of Failing Public Duty in Budget Debate

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne criticized the members of the opposition for refusing debate on the national budget 2024/2025. During a session of parliament, he presented his disappointment over the utter ignorance of the opposition towards the budget and cited that they have nothing to contribute.

“It would have been good, if the members on the other side had read the budget statement as well as the estimates, they would have been in the position to make strong arguments about the budget. But they all come with a spinous political argument, and it is evident that they really have nothing to contribute,” Browne asserted.

The Prime Minister said that when he spent 10 years in opposition and there’s no way that he would have allowed opportunity for government to wrap up the budget debate without him speaking, “there’s no way”. He asserted that every single year during the period, he came into the parliament to speak and raise concerns over the budget.

However, today’s opposition has failed to deliver their duty as they did not come up with arguments as PM Browne noted that the opposition could have pointed out that the government has overspent in certain areas, they are running a budget deficient, and it’s irresponsible or not sustainable, but we are not hearing something like that. It is a part of healthy politics.

While condemning opposition for making excuses, PM Browne emphasized that they were given the opportunity to speak, but they always have come with this purest argument that they the right not to speak, this is absurd.

“There’s no such right in this parliament, you have right to speak on behalf of the people to represent the people who voted for you. At the end of the day, they are not arguing about any right not to speak, they chose not to speak, so if you chose not to speak keep quiet and sit down,” PM Browne cited while lambasting opposition.

Notably, PM Browne presented the budget in the National Parliament on December 5, 2024, and then started the debate on several sectors. However, no one from the opposition has come forward to speak about the budget in parliament, not even on the invitation of the government of the Labour party, this displays that they are wasting the representation of public.

“Opposition found nothing wrong in the budget, so they have nothing to say about the estimates that have been allocated to the different sectors in Antigua and Barbuda,” said Tom Williams, a resident of St Mary.

Due to the lack of the vision and agenda for the betterment of Antigua and Barbuda, the opposition found it difficult to raise concerns over the budget.

Budget Highlights 2025

$1.7 billion Budget has been presented in the parliament of Antigua and Barbuda under the theme- “Creating a Resilient, Harmonios and Prosperous Nation.” According to the budget, $200 million has been allocated to total revenue, $350 million has been allocated to total expenditure, $50 million to interest payments and $100 million to primary balance.

Tourism Sector: According to PM Browne, the tourism sector has recorded 17% growth from the previous year with the introduction of new airlines such as Condor, Sunrise Airways, WINAir, LIAT 2020, JetBlue and Frontier Airlines.

The T20 World Cup has also brought significant stay-over visitors in Antigua and Barbuda in 2024.

Construction Sector: The sector has contributed $900 million to the economic growth of Antigua and Barbuda with renovation of the resorts such as Hermitage Bay Resort, Carlisle Bay Resort and Royalton Chic Hotel.

Employment: In 2025, the government is expected to create 2000 jobs in 2025, providing significant boost to the lifestyle of the common citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

Agriculture: Agriculture is also expected to grow by 7 percent in 2024 and contribute $116 million to GDP, according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne.