Barbados records drop in fires despite busy start to 2026

The Barbados Fire Service has responded to 363 fires so far this year, compared with 388 during the same period in 2025, indicating a slight overall decline.

During the first quarter of 2026 the fire officers have remain busy in responding to the fire incidents and deescalating the fires. However, the Barbados Fire Service reports that the current number of fires in 2026 is significantly less than that of to the same period in 2025.

Chief Fire Officer, Errol Maynard has shared the statistics in regards to the fire cases and he has also appealed to businesses and households to engage in fire prevention practices.

The Chief Fire Officer said that so far in this year the Barbados Fire Service has responded to 363 fires. This number in itself is huge but the year 2025 experienced 388 fires in the same period. This reflects that Barbados is in a better position as compared to the year 2025. Out of the number of fires mentioned above, there were 23 house fires last year and 18 for the same period this year. However, there has been an increase in grass fires with 160 occurring already for the year as well as 106 rubbish fires.

The officer also mentioned that the recent house fires and a structural fire within the city had raised an alarm among the public concerning their safety.

Noting this The Chief once again appealed to the Barbadians to practice good housekeeping, look out for their neighbours and do whatever is necessary to ensure they leave their homes safe and protect their families. He also said that though there has been a downfall in fires on an overall basis but the department is intended to see those numbers come down.

He also mentioned that according to the statistics it has been recognized that all the fires happen in the poor districts as opposed to the middle class and the affluent ones. This directly shows the positive relation between poverty and fire cases. This relation points to some serious challenges which are faced by the poor people, they tend to compromise on the servicing of the equipment and are sacrificing their safety for other things. They might even choose to buy a piece of equipment that is not certified to save a little money. The Chief also cautioned that some households find themselves in positions that predisposed them to fires.

He urged the household members to be more cautious about their own safety along with that of others. Alongside, he assured that The Barbados Fire Service remains committed to its fire safety education and prevention initiatives.