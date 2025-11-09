Five Swimmers represents Dominica at 33rd OECS Swimming Championship at SVG

Michael Schofield set a new personal record in the 100m breaststroke, improving his time from 1:28.08 to 1:20.15.

Dominica: Team Dominica with five swimmers is in St Vincent and the Grenadines for the 33rd OECS Swimming Championship which is being held from November 7 to 9, 2025. The tournament will be held at Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre at Ratho Mill as it is hosting the 33rd edition of the championship.

The athletes included Jasmine Schofield, Michael Schofield, Aiden Mondesir, Malk Elshekh and Sief Elshekh who are participating in the championship. As of now, the athletes have given a powerful start to team Dominica as they are performing well in their strokes and categories.

Michael Schofield crushed his 100m breaststroke with a new PR of 1:28.08 to 1:20.15 seconds, representing Dominica on the global stage. The teams that are representing their countries in the swimming championship included Team Anguilla, Team Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The schedule for two-day events have also been announced which included the activities as follows:

The first day started in the morning on Friday, November 7, 2025. The event started at 10: 00 am and athletes from Dominica participated in the event. In the afternoon on November 7, 2025, the events started at 5: 00 pm.

The second day of the swimming championship also started at 10: 00 am on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The third and the last day will feature the activities for the final tournaments of different categories as it will start at 10: 00 am on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The entrance fees for Children who are under 5 years old will be free, while Children who are between 5 to 10 years will have to pay the entrance fees starting from $5.00 per session. On the other hand, the adults will be paying $10.00 per session, while adult weekend passes will cost $25.00.

Parking will be available and the food and drinks will be on sale.