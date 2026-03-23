Barbados: Massy Building in Bridgetown gutted by overnight fire

Firefighters battled for hours to control the blaze at the Pierhead shopping center, rescuing two men and leaving the building completely destroyed.

Barbados: A major fire destroyed the Massy Building in Pierhead in Bridgetown on the night of 20th March, 2026, with the firefighters battling the blaze for long hours at the location. The fire began at the night of 20th march and it continued until the evening of 21st March, 2026. The fire officers remained at the scene trying to extinguish the hotspots.

The burnt building was fully destroyed by the blaze of the fire. Once a popular Massy Shopping Center at the pierhead in Bridgetown is now fully shattered.

The building was fully gutted by a ranging fire that took many hours to extinguish. The Fire department officials said that they pulled out two men from the burning building. One of the two persons suffered from smoke inhalation and had to be transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Many onlookers at the scene hoped for no other person to be injured and that no one else was inside the building of what now the officers call it to be a hazardous site.

The station officer Roger Bourne said that the fire service received a call about the structure catching a fire around 11:41 p.m. on Thursday.

As per the authorities, the response team came from the Bridgetown port and the Bridgetown fire stations. More than 20 firefighters and 4 tenders responded to curb the fire at the unoccupied building.

Senior officers, including Deputy Chief Henderson Patrick assisted in managing the situation. Meanwhile the emergency team responded swiftly to the situation. The firefighters along with mechanical staff worked hard to bring the blaze under control. As per the reports, the fire was contained within minutes. Although the crew members continued their monitoring around the area due to the structural concerns including the collapsing of wires.

The burnt building is adjacent to the Pierhead Project site which is a key component of the Eastern Caribbean $200 million waterfront regeneration initiative. The Project’s team confirmed that the fire did not occur on the project site itself. Also, the fire did not result in any damage to the site’s facilities or the site itself.