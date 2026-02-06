Barbados bans liquor sales on Election Day

The public is advised that the sale, distribution, or supply of any intoxicating liquor is strictly prohibited across Barbados on Election Day, February 11, 2026.

In addition, persons are reminded that it is an offence to supply intoxicating liquor to any person on the premises of a club at any time between the opening and closing of the poll. For more information on Election Day Regulations, persons should call the Electoral and Boundaries Commission at 535-4800.

Barbados is all set to go for polls on February 11, 2026 as Prime Minister Mia Mottley called snap elections that were scheduled to be held in 2027. Now, both Barbados Labour Party and Democratic Labour party announced their candidates for 30 parliamentary seats.

Recently, a poll has been conducted in which people have participated on social media and the result of the polling predicted landslide victory for BLP which is currently ruling the country.