LIAT 2020 adds new route to Jamaica

Antigua and Barbuda: New direct and non-stop flights have been added between Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica by LIAT 2020. Starting December 10, 2024, the flights will be launched on a new route, connecting the Caribbean community.

The announcement was made after the launch of the direct flights between Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana last week. The flights have been added into the fleet of the LIAT 2020 in their effort of enhancing footprints in the Caribbean region.

CEO of LIAT 2020, Hafsah Abdulsalam announced the flight service and noted that they are looking for ways of enhancing their footprints in the region. The plans toward Jamaica are the results of the growing demand of the network, providing access to the travellers to visit the country seamlessly.

With the service, LIAT 2020 added 10th route into their fleet of six aircraft in the Caribbean region, marking exciting expansion, as per the CEO.

Earlier, LIAT 2020 added service of the flights to Trinidad which is scheduled to start its operations on December 19, 2024. It will connect Antigua and Barbuda with Trinidad, adding air connectivity within the region.

LIAT 2020 launched its service to several Caribbean destinations following the launch of their commercial operations in August 2024. As LIAT 1974 closed their operations in Antigua and Barbuda, a Nigeria Based Company acquired shares in LIAT and decided to start its operations in Antigua and Barbuda.

Several aircraft were procured by Antigua and Barbuda, aiming to enhance their footprints in the Caribbean as well as international market.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne extended wishes to Jamaica and stated that they are looking forward for enhancing their connection and relations with each other. The flights will provide a chance to travellers to enhance their travel experience by visiting several destinations in the Caribbean region during the holiday season.

Earlier, LIAT 2020 announced 15% off on fares of all flights in the Caribbean destination as part of the Christmas festivities.