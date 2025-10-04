Barbados and Dominica sign landmark MOU to boost Caribbean tourism with multi-destination packages

Agreement aims to enhance visitor experiences through joint marketing, sustainable tourism, and improved travel connections between the two islands.

Two Caribbean islands one called the gem of Caribbean and the other called as the nature isle have signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote joint tourism initiatives including multi-destination packages. This agreement signed between Dominica and Barbados is aimed at boosting visitor experience across both the islands.

This agreement was formalized on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Hilton Barbados Resort during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC). The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has signed the MOU, which sets out a framework for collaboration in marketing, knowledge exchange and tourism product development.

CEOs reflect on the agreement

The CEO of BTMI, Andrea Franklin stated that this partnership recognizes the need for Caribbean destinations to work together rather than compete for airlift and cruise traffic.

“If Barbados serves as the hub, we should channel that connectivity to our sister islands, like Dominica, ensuring all destinations benefit,” she said.

On the other hand, the CEO of DDA Marva Williams stated that the initiative is expected to support economic growth beyond tourism.

“We all have unique attributes to offer, and this partnership isn’t just about tourism; it’s about creating wider opportunities for our people,” she said.

The MOU Commits the two agencies to develop joint vacation packages, coordinate promotional events, and explore more ways to strengthen air and sea connections. A special working group will also monitor progress of this initiative with biannual reviews.

Key areas outlined in the MOU

Development of multi-destination packages highlighting each island’s cultural, eco-tourism and wellness experience.

Support for new air and cruise connections to improve travel between islands.

Joint marketing efforts such as media exchanges and promotional events.

Sharing expertise in sustainable tourism and product enhancement.

Officials aim to create Caribbean as multi stop destination

As per the mutual agreement signed, Barbados will continue to contribute to its strengths as a cruise and cultural hub, while Dominica will highlight eco-tourism and adventure offerings ranging from the UNESCO-listed Morne Trois Pitons National Park to the world-renowned boiling lake.