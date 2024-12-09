PM Terrance Drew addresses 13th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management

Dr Drew said St. Kitts and Nevis, like many of its neighbors, has weathered the storms – both literally and figuratively.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr Terrance Drew has sought collaborative efforts to address natural disasters that impact the Caribbean region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 13th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM13) at St. Kitts Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay in the twin-island state on December 2, he said the islands in the Caribbean were most vulnerable to natural calamities such as hurricanes, earthquakes and rising sea levels and must join hands to deal with the challenges.

Delegates, as we gather to focus on the theme, “Road to Resilience – Checkpoint 2024: Levelling Up for a Dynamic Future”, we are compelled to reflect on the urgency and ambition with which we must confront the complex challenges facing us globally but more importantly as island nations of our region.

“Our geographic location places us at the mercy of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, seismic activities, and the creeping threat of rising sea levels. But today, I stand before you to say this. While we may be vulnerable, we are not helpless!” Drew, also his country’s minister for finance and national security, said.

“This conference is the proof of our collective resolve to transform challenges into opportunities and vulnerabilities into strengths.”

Dr Drew said St. Kitts and Nevis, like many of its neighbors, has weathered the storms – both literally and figuratively. The prime minister added that while regional hurricanes such as Georges, Irma, and Maria have tested the mettle of the Caribbean islands and the scars of those events have been etched into their history, the stories of resilience, innovation and unity also stand tall.

Disasters taught us hard lessons

“We can identify and empathize with our sister islands of Generada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who both bore the brunt of Beryl a few months ago. Disasters have taught us hard lessons, and those lessons have propelled us to embrace a more prepared and sustainable future,” the PM said.

Drew, who also chaired the sixth High-Level Meeting on the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 at the conference, highlighted his government’s response to natural calamities.

He underscored a comprehensive disaster management framework, which is guided by St. Kitts & Nevis’s National Disaster Plan.

“This framework is not just a document—it is a blueprint for safeguarding lives, protecting livelihoods, and ensuring our nation’s sustainable development. It addresses both traditional hazards such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and fires, and emerging risks like cybersecurity threats, chemical spills, and pandemics. This is the level of foresight required to confront the 21st-century challenges,” said the 48-year-old prime minister, who is also a doctor.

Drew spoke about his government’s emphasis on community engagement to improve resilience across all social sectors. Partnerships with NGOs, training and exercises remain fundamental to his government’s preparedness initiatives, he added.

“At the heart of our framework lies the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and its counterpart on Nevis, the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD). These agencies are pillars of strength in times of crisis, ensuring coordinated responses and recovery actions,” the prime minister said.

In his speech, Drew talked about the development of modern technological systems to predict disasters more accurately and help people to act beforehand.

“One of our most significant achievements is the development of a modern Early Warning System (EWS). This system, aligned with the international EW4ALL framework, embodies our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and methodologies such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and real-time data analysis, we can forecast disasters with greater accuracy. Effective communication strategies ensure that even our most vulnerable populations are informed and empowered to act,” the leader added.

Drew also said that resilience efforts go beyond just preparedness for disasters. As a government that pursues the Sustainable Island State agenda, St. Kitts & Nevis aims to integrate sustainability with overall national development. Drew underscored renewable energy projects and geothermal energy efforts which he said are revolutionizing his country’s energy landscape.

“These investments are designed to reduce our carbon footprint, enhance energy independence, and, crucially, increase our ability to recover quickly from disruptions,” he added.