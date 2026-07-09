Bahamas to represent Caribbean at 2026 Team Racing World Championship in Stockholm

The Bahamas will compete alongside 11 other nations at the 2026 Team Racing World Championship in Stockholm, marking the first time the keelboat event will be hosted in Europe.

The Bahamas has been confirmed among the 12 nations that will compete at the 2026 Team Racing World Championship for Keelboats, scheduled to take place in Stockholm from August 12 to 16.

The championship will be hosted in Europe for the first time, with Stockholm selected as the venue following an international bidding process.

The 12 nations that are participating in the championship are Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Sweden, UK, USA 1, USA 2.

It would be conducted on Riddarfjärden, in the heart of Stockholm. It is organised by Gamla Stans Yacht Sällskap on behalf of the World Sailing. Twelve national teams from four continents will compete in the competition with a total of 96 sailors.

Project Manager for the 2026 Team Racing World Championship, Magnus Myrenberg said, “All nations are now confirmed and show strong international interest in both the championship of the highest calibre, both competitively and in terms of public appeal.”

Stockholm was selected as the venue of the championship after an international tender. Among several other candidate host cities, Stockholm was selected after an international bidding process.

The factors that were considered before selecting Stockholm were, the city’s experience in stadium-style sailing and Gamla Stans Yacht Sällskap's long-standing work with the Stockholm International Team Race Regatta (SITR).

Being awarded the championship is recognition of many years of long-term work together with our partners and the City of Stockholm. The 2026 Team Racing World Championship will be one of the most accessible and spectator-friendly sailing events ever held in Sweden, Magnus Myrenberg said.

The World Championship will take place in the heart of the city from 12-16 August on Riddarfjärden which is directly adjacent to Stockholm City Hall. The location offers outstanding viewer experience from quays, bridges and elevated viewpoints around the bay.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. Team Racing is one of the most gender-equal disciplines in sailing. Each national team consists of eight members with at least three women and three men. The championship will be sailed in identical J/80 boats and feature more than 140 matches.

Sailors’ Village at Norr Mälarstrand will be the event hub for the championship. It will bring together race management, media, public areas, cafes, sponsor zones and grandstands. The visitors will also be able to participate in try-sailing activities, radio-controlled sailing and after-sail events.

The event will give utmost priority to sustainability with all transport being emission-free, support boats will be electric or fueled by biofuel. The food and waste management will follow the World Sailing Sustainability Framework.