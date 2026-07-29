St. Kitts Welcomes Allure of the Seas With Over 6,700 Passengers

The Allure of the Seas docked at Port Zante with 6,702 passengers, boosting tourism and providing a busy day for businesses across Basseterre.

Basseterre: St. Kitts welcomed one of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Allure of the Seas, bringing 6,702 visitors to Port Zante.

The massive vessel docked at the island’s main port, delivering a major boost to local businesses and tourism. Officials from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority (SCASPA) warmly greeted the thousands of passengers and crew members as they stepped ashore to explore the island.

The arrival of such a large ship highlights St. Kitts’ growing popularity as a top travel spot in the Caribbean. Ships of this size bring thousands of travellers who spend money directly in the local economy. From taxi drivers and tour guides to restaurant owners, market vendors and souvenir shop operators, a single dock of this size creates a lively day of business right across Basseterre.

For local vendors, high-capacity visits mean increased demand for authentic island experiences, handmade crafts, and regional dishes. The influx of visitors helps create jobs and supports small family-run businesses that rely heavily on the cruise industry to thrive throughout the year.

During their stay on the island, passengers were invited to enjoy St. Kitts’ rich culture, historical sites, scenic landscapes, and famous local hospitality. Popular activities for visiting guests include:

Exploring historic landmarks such as the Brimstone Hill Fortress.

Riding the Scenic Railway to view the island's coastline and lush countryside.

Relaxing on popular beaches and enjoying water sports along the coast.

Shopping for local crafts and tasting traditional Caribbean dishes at Port Zante.

With seamless port facilities and quick access to downtown Basseterre, guests can easily step off the ship and instantly start exploring what the island has to offer.

SCASPA expressed delight in hosting the vessel and wished all guests an unforgettable visit as the island continues to welcome major cruise lines throughout the season.

Port officials noted that visits from giant vessels like Allure of the Seas demonstrate the island's strong reputation and ability to host world-class ships smoothly. As St. Kitts continues to upgrade its port infrastructure and expand its tourist offerings, the island remains well-positioned to attract major cruise operators, ensuring a steady stream of visitors and long-term economic benefits for the entire country.